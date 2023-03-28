Laughter can accompany mourning. This is what the candlelit vigil for Henry Meacock reminded the Ohio State community Monday night.

Friends of Henry Meacock — a second-year in finance from Westfield, New Jersey, who died during spring break — organized a vigil to remember his legacy at 1842 Indianola Ave. that garnered over 500 attendees.

The front of the house sported a “Live Like Meacs” banner to honor Meacock as attendees held candles on the lawn in his honor. Those who spoke at the vigil included Father Adam Streitenberger from St. Thomas More Newman Center and Meacock’s friends.

They spoke about Meacock’s love of life, his prominent personality that never failed to bring joy to those around him and the “shenanigans” they would get into for “no reason or purpose behind, they’ve just happened because of Henry,” Marcus Elliott, one of Meacock’s roommates, said.

Elliott, a third-year in strategic communications, said the two shared a new “favorite memory every week or everyday.”

“He was screaming up until 8 a.m. on a Wednesday night trying to convince anyone and everyone to stay up with him. It could have been a random guy off the street. The guy will literally talk to anyone,” Elliott said.

Elliot said Meacock was “happy and bright,” and knew how to make others feel better.

“You could have the worst day or failed an exam, and he would greet you or hug you or dap you up. I don’t know. It just made you feel special,” Elliott said.

Streitenberger said there is more light behind the darkness of Meacock’s death.

“That is what all of these candles that we are going to light reminds us, is that there is hope,” Streitenberger said. “The darkness does not overwhelm us, the sun rises again in the morning. Those lights are our hope. They point to hope in the darkness.”

Elliott said Meacock “lit up every room he went in.”

“Now we talk about LLM and what it stands for: ‘Live Like Meacs.’ If you knew him you would know exactly what we were talking about,” Elliott said. “If you had the opportunity to meet him, you saw his infectious smile.”

Danny Meringolo, a third-year in biomedical engineering, said he wants the community to remember the joy Meacock — who was “like a little brother” to him — brought to others.

“I want people to remember just the type of person he was. I want people to, kind of, embody the whole ‘Live like Meacs,’” Meringolo said. “It’s simple, but he brought so many great things to this world.”

Meacock’s funeral took place Saturday in New Jersey. The Lantern is finding out more details on the incident. While his family was not present at the vigil, Meringolo FaceTimed them to show the crowd paying tribute.

The vigil isn’t the only celebration of Meacock’s life on campus Monday. Threes Above High, a local bar, hosted a fundraiser, donating 100 percent of proceeds from the night to Meacock’s family.