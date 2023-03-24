The University Police Division announced in a universitywide email Friday afternoon it arrested the suspect linked to the Wednesday incident at Scott House.

The Ohio State Department of Public Safety sent out a Public Safety Notice Friday morning to alert the campus community of the crime. According to the notice, at 12:13 p.m. Wednesday a male suspect followed students into the residence hall and proceeded to the women’s restroom.

The suspect was charged with burglary, and no injuries were reported at the scene.

The investigation is still ongoing, so there is no additional information at this time.

A student reported the suspect knocked on her stall door and waved for her to join him in another stall. The student then immediately left the area, according to the notice.

Ohio State shared photos of the suspect along with the safety notice.

The suspect is not affiliated with Ohio State, but he was believed to be a suspect in related off-campus incidents. University Police and the Columbus Division of Police worked together to locate him.

Anyone who has information about the crime should contact University Police at 614-292-2121.

This story was updated at 5:37 p.m. to include information about the suspect's arrest.






