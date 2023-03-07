Four Buckeyes were named as the Big Ten Conference announced its postseason awards, voted by Big Ten coaches and media according to a release Tuesday.

Among the four players recognized in the honors, freshman forward Brice Sensabaugh was named to the All-Big Ten Freshman team.

Sensabaugh, who averages 16.5 points per game — first on Ohio State and eighth in the Big Ten — was also named to the All-Big Ten Third Team by the media.

The Orlando, Florida, native was also joined by teammates junior forward Zed Key and redshirt senior forward Justice Sueing who were named all-conference honorable mentions.

Sueing, who started off the season strong, including a 33-point performance against then-No. 21 Texas Tech in the Maui Jim Maui invitational, was honored on Senior Night Wednesday before posting a team-leading 16 points versus then-No. 21 Maryland.

Key had a strong third season for Ohio State, posting career highs in every major statistic. The team announced Feb. 22 Key would have season-ending shoulder surgery.

In addition, West Virginia transfer graduate guard Sean McNeil was honored with a Big Ten sportsmanship award. McNeil finished second on the team in 3-pointers made, shooting over four a game.

The No. 13 Buckeyes can showcase their awards in their first-round Big Ten Tournament matchup Wednesday against No. 12 Wisconsin, streaming at 6:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network.