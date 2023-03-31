Ohio State junior guard Eugene Brown III announced on Twitter Thursday he will enter the transfer portal with two years left of eligibility.

Brown played 22 games for the Buckeyes this season, averaging 2.2 points and shooting 53 percent from the field.

Brown said he is thankful to everyone who has supported him during his three years at Ohio State and for everything he gained.

“The lessons, experiences and bonds I have created while here will forever be a chapter in my life journey that has made me who I am today… so again thank you,” Brown said in his tweet.

This announcement follows Ohio State’s first losing season since 2003-04 under head coach Jim O’Brien.

As a sophomore last season, Brown had a career-high 14 points versus IUPUI and appeared in 26 of 32 games with 10 starting nods.

The final words of Brown’s tweet said, “Love Always, a Buckeye Alum.”