Redshirt senior forward Justice Sueing will enter the NBA Draft, he announced on social media Wednesday.

The Honolulu, Hawaii, native averaged 12.3 points and 5.2 rebounds per game on 42.4 percent shooting during the season. His announcement comes after teammate freshman forward Brice Sensabaugh announced he will be testing the NBA waters Saturday.

“My years at Ohio State have been filled with unforgettable moments and invaluable lessons that I will hold on to for the rest of my life,” Sueing said in a tweet. “Scarlet and Gray will always be etched in my heart.”

Sueing missed all but two games during the 2021-22 season after dealing with an abdominal injury. During the 2022-23 season, Sueing appeared in all 35 games and scored a career-high 33 points against then-No. 21 Texas Tech Nov. 23, 2022.

Originally starting his college career at the University of California, Sueing was a three-time Academic All-Big Ten selection and finished second on the team in scoring per game.