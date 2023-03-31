After two seasons at Ohio State, sophomores defenseman Mason Lohrei and goalie Jakub Dobeš are professionalizing, signing contracts with American Hockey League and NHL teams, respectively, Friday, according to a release.

The duo won multiple Big Ten accolades during their tenure in Columbus and helped lead the Buckeyes to their first NCAA Tournament win since 2018.

Mason Lohrei

Lohrei signed an AHL amateur tryout contract with the Providence Bruins, a minor league affiliate of the Boston Bruins.

Lohrei was selected 58th overall in the second round by Boston in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. The 6-foot-4 22-year-old netted four goals and 28 assists in the 2022-23 campaign. He leaves Columbus with 61 total points, including eight goals and 53 assists.

In 2022-23, Lohrei was an All-Big Ten Second Team honoree. He was a Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year finalist in both seasons with Ohio State.

Before arriving at Ohio State, the Madison, Wisconsin, native played three seasons in the United States Hockey League with the Green Bay Gamblers from 2018-21.

Jakub Dobeš

Dobeš agreed to terms on a two-year deal with the Montreal Canadiens that carries an average annual value of $925,000 for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons, according to a release. Additionally, he signed an AHL contract to finish this season with minor-league affiliate Laval Rocket.

The Ostrava, Czech Republic, native was selected 136th overall in the fifth round of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. The 6-foot-4, 21-year-old amassed a 2.32 goals against average and .918 save percentage which ranked 2nd and 3rd, respectively, in the Big Ten. He leaves Columbus with a 42-28-5 record.

In 2022-23, Dobeš was an All-Big Ten honorable mention selection. He was an All-Big Ten First Team selection and Big Ten Goaltender of the Year in his freshman season. He was a semifinalist for the Mike Richter Award in both seasons, given annually to the nation’s top goalie.

Dobeš played for the USHL Omaha Lancers for two seasons, leaving with a 2.48 goals against average.