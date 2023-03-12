The Buckeyes and Arlotta Stadium haven’t gone well together.

The No. 10 Ohio State men’s lacrosse (3-3) team was shown no mercy, as No. 2 Notre Dame (5-0) got the best of the Buckeyes 16-3 Saturday. This was the Buckeyes’ second-lowest scoring game since being defeated by Notre Dame 9-0 in March 2015, both times at Arlotta Stadium in South Bend, Indiana.

Fighting Irish junior midfielder Eric Dobson opened the scoring for the third time this season, marking his 10th goal on the year.

Shortly after, senior attack Jason Knox struck the net on a man-up opportunity, assisted by sophomore attack Ed Shean. This was the sole Ohio State goal of the first quarter.

The next three goals were scored by the Fighting Irish and two of which were credited to sophomore attack Chris Kavanagh — his first of the game assisted by his brother and senior attack Pat Kavanagh. Pat Kavanagh’s assist was the 100th of his career, and he became the fifth player in Notre Dame history to do so.

Senior attack Mitchell Pehlke found the back of the net to give the Buckeyes their second goal of the game. Ohio State entered halftime down 5-2 despite having 12 shots on goal on Notre Dame senior goalie Liam Entenmann, who saved 83.3 percent of shots.

From this point forward, the game was all Notre Dame.

The Fighting Irish’s lead extended in the third quarter, as they shut out the Buckeyes 7-0 with goals from six different players.

Two of these goals fell in the first three minutes of the half, both credited to Dobson, who scored his third hat trick of the season. He later tied his career-best four goals with 8:36 left to play in the game.

Chris Kavanagh joined Dobson by scoring his fifth hat trick of the season off a Dobson assist.

Fighting Irish senior attack Jake Taylor scored his first goal of the season after sitting out the first three games due to injury. Taylor’s goal was followed by Pat Kavanagh’s first of the game with one second to play before the final quarter.

For the first time in over 27 minutes, freshman midfielder Dillon Magee found the net for the Buckeyes’ lone second half goal. Ohio State trailed 13-3.

Three more goals went for the Fighting Irish to close out the game, sending the Buckeyes home with their third-consecutive loss.

The Buckeyes have a quick turnaround as they hope to get their season back on track against Detroit Mercy Tuesday in Columbus at 7 p.m. BTN+ will broadcast.