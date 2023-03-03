The Buckeyes are looking forward to another challenge, and that is what they are going to get Saturday.

After bearing its first loss of the season last weekend against top-ranked Virginia, the No. 9 Ohio State men’s lacrosse team (3-1) hopes to bounce back versus No. 3 Cornell (3-0) at Ohio State Lacrosse Stadium.

“It’s been good to get back home and get back to work,” head coach Nick Myers said. “We’re certainly very much still a work in progress. We found out a lot about ourselves last week.”

Ohio State fell to Virginia 17-6, while Cornell defeated Hobart Tuesday 17-8 with its fast-paced offense. Seven players are entering Columbus after multi-point performances against the Statesmen.

The two teams faced off twice last season and both resulted in wins for the Big Red and head coach Connor Buczek. In March 2022, Cornell defeated the Buckeyes 14-11 in Ithaca, New York.

Their second meeting came in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, when the Big Red took down the Buckeyes again, 15-8.

“Cornell’s a great team,” Myers said. “They were two goals shy of a national title last year.”

Big Red junior attacker CJ Kirst tied the program single-game goals record with seven against Hobart. He also did so against Ohio State in the NCAA Tournament matchup in May 2022.

The Buckeyes defense has proven through the first four games that when the opposing offense gets going, trouble starts brewing. Kirst has been a point of focus, Myers said, and the two have trained together in the past.

“They got a great group. They’re off to a hot start,” Myers said. “CJ, one of their best players, I had the privilege of coaching this summer with Team USA. He was MVP of the world games for a reason.”

Kirst, who leads Cornell with 21 points over three games, has thus far tallied 16 goals and five assists. He sits second in the NCAA in goals per game with an average of 5.33.

On Feb. 25, the Buckeyes allowed Virginia senior attack Payton Cormier to score seven goals in the 17-6 loss to the Cavaliers. For Ohio State, Myers said there were positives in the loss, and this week’s practice has been about digging into the film.

“There are certain areas that we were proud of,” Myers said. “Certainly a lot of areas that we need to address and get better at.”

Cornell senior goalkeeper Chayse Ierlan came close to his career-high 18 saves with 16 saves against Hobart. On the other side, Buckeyes senior goalkeeper Skylar Wahlund tied his season-high 12 saves but had a save percentage of 41.4 percent, compared to 70.6 percent the week before versus the Tar Heels.

Though Wahlund’s save percentage was below his average, he scored a goal against Virginia and got more experience against a quick attack room that both the Cavaliers and the Big Red compete with.

Myers said a lot of aspects of Cornell’s team present a challenge, but his team has been preparing all week for another top-three opponent.

“We’ve made it about us this week,” Myers said. “We’re focused. We’re prepared.”

During Saturday’s matchup against Cornell, Ohio State will welcome back and honor the 2003 and 2017 Buckeye men’s lacrosse teams. The game will additionally pay tribute and thanks to all that have served the U.S., as it will be the Buckeyes’ Military Appreciation Game.

Fans can tune into the game on BTN+ with a subscription. Faceoff is set to begin at noon.