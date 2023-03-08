All week, the Buckeye men’s lacrosse team broke huddles on “Murphy.”

The Tyler Murphy Flagpole was dedicated ahead of Saturday’s game against Cornell at Ohio State Lacrosse Stadium. The Buckeyes played for Stephen “Tyler” Murphy, a close friend of the men’s lacrosse program and head coach Nick Myers, who tragically lost his life after being hit by a vehicle in July 2022, according to 13News Now.

“Tyler was a dear friend of mine,” Myers said. “It’s hard to put into words, but his time here, it was really unique. He was with me at a time when the program was really, kind of, we were trying to establish some core tenets. We put the blueprint together.”

Murphy enlisted in the Navy in March 2004, where he completed Recruit Training Command and Basic Crewman Selection, according to his obituary. Upon graduating in 2005, Murphy served for five years in the service and had several roles.

Murphy took a break from active duty in 2010 and pursued a Bachelor of Arts in security and intelligence at Ohio State. As a Buckeye, he mentored the men’s lacrosse team and taught them skills, like leadership, until finishing his degree in 2012 with a dual focus on nuclear weapons and Arabic, according to his obituary.

Sophomore attack Ed Shean said he learned a lot from Murphy in a short time, and he was “a great guy.”

“Murph was a big part of our brotherhood,” Shean said. “He was a golden standard for Buckeyes, so he clearly means a lot to this program and culture, and he helped build it.”

Following his graduation, Murphy reinvolved himself in the Navy through various leadership positions until April 2022.

When Murphy was not active in the Navy, he spent his time mentoring student-athletes and coaching CrossFit, according to his obituary. He always came back to support and cheer on Buckeye men’s lacrosse.

“He was back last fall, played in our golf outing, spoke to the men, did some leadership with our guys,” Myers said. “Gone too soon. [March 4] is actually his birthday, he would have been 41.”

Myers said the program flew out Murphy’s family for the game to be a part of the flagpole ceremony and dedication ahead of the faceoff.

Saturday was also the Military Appreciation Game, which allowed fans and players to not only thank and honor Murphy, but all who have served, Myers said.

The plaque on the front of the Tyler Murphy Flagpole reads, “In honor and recognition of the outstanding commitment and life of service.” It can be found at the southeast entrance of Ohio State Lacrosse Stadium.

“It was really special to have his family and to have his friends here. Really grateful for the opportunity and moving forward, the national anthem, we certainly have a very special meaning here at home,” Myers said. “It’s a really special moment for Buckeye lacrosse.”