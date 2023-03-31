The No. 13 Ohio State men’s volleyball team swept Lewis Thursday in a hard-fought three-set match, extending its winning streak to five games.

After tying with the Flyers (14-11, 5-6 MIVA) for the first six points, a kill from freshman opposite hitter Shane Wetzel kicked off a three-point run for the Buckeyes (16-9, 8-3 MIVA) 8-6. Ohio State maintained a steady two-point lead before a Wetzel attack error tied the Flyers at 14.

Both teams traded the next 12 points until Wetzel’s attack error put the Flyers ahead 21-20.

The Buckeyes, however, scored five of the last six points, as an attack error from Flyers redshirt senior outside hitter Antonio Elias Rodriguez helped Ohio State take the first set 25-23.

The second set was once again a back-and-forth affair, as the two teams traded the lead and tied all the way to set point before a Pasteur kill and an error from Lewis sophomore setter Tyler Morgan allowed the Buckeyes to take the second set 28-26.

The Buckeyes maintained a third-set lead throughout and won 25-19.

Pasteur and Wetzel both contributed 13 kills each, as redshirt senior outside hitter Jack Stevens added 12 kills. Wright had a match-high 39 assists and six digs.

The Buckeyes will face off against McKendree University at 6 p.m. on Saturday. The game will be broadcast on GLVC Sports Network.