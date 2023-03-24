With only recently coming back from a five-match losing streak, the Ohio State men’s volleyball team is strengthening up ahead of conference competition weekend.

The No. 15 Buckeyes (13-9, 5-3 Midwest Intercollegiate Volleyball Association) will face Lindenwood (9-7, 6-2 MIVA) and Quincy Friday and Saturday at the Covelli Center with the hopes of continuing to boost the team’s confidence and aggression.

Head coach Kevin Burch said the team has “lost a lot of the aggression” and its confidence after losing five matches during the last month.

With its most recent win a 3-2 comeback at. No.1 Penn State Tuesday, the confidence of the team for this weekend is expected to continue to escalate.

“We’re pretty confident with the guys we have,” Burch said.

The first match of the weekend against Lindenwood will be a chance for redemption for the Buckeyes after losing 3-2 on Feb. 25, starting the losing streak.

“They’re a pretty well-balanced team,” Burch said.

In Lindenwood’s last match against Quincy (7-13, 0-8 MIVA), freshman opposite hitter Ian Schuller had eight kills, junior setter Connor Sheehan had 27 assists and senior libero Kyle Deutschmann had 10 digs.

Burch is expecting Lindenwood to continue to be a strong serving team as well as maintaining a strong defensive line come Friday.

Despite the loss to the Lions, Quincy has won two of its past three matches. Hawks sophomore opposite hitter Raje Alleyne and graduate student libero Gabriele Lambrini with 14 kills and seven digs, respectively, in their last match against Lindenwood.

“Quincy’s opposite has improved dramatically in the past couple of years,” Burch said.

Having experienced both teams previously, Burch said he expects “similar strategies” from thr Buckeyes’ opponent, and the opponents “might adapt a little bit for new players” they have not seen before, but overall play style is expected to remain the same.

Freshman opposite hitter Shane Wetzel had a team-high 15 kills as Ohio State earned its second-straight win Tuesday. He has provided a total of 21 service aces throughout this season.

Burch mentioned how Ohio State is “trying to start in rotations to have Shane serving aces,” acknowledging the growth seen from the freshman.

The Buckeyes are learning how to progress in strategy building and learning from their mistakes, and Burch believes more improvement will come.

“We can lose to anybody, we can beat anybody,” Burch said. “We can continue to learn and grow.”

Ohio State’s match against Lindenwood Friday will begin at 7 p.m., and the Buckeyes will play against Quincy at 4 p.m. Saturday. BTN+ will broadcast both matchups.