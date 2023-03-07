A series of new fast-food and fast-casual restaurants will be coming to The Gateway Plaza and University Square this spring and summer.

Matthew Hansen, president of Campus Partners, said the new options will provide Ohio State students, faculty and staff with a variety of cuisine options.

Smashburger and Genghis Grill, a fast-casual Mongolian stir-fry restaurant, will open in University Square on the east side of High Street between 15th and 16th avenues. Hansen said the restaurants are expected to open between April and June.

Auntie Anne’s, Cinnabon and Keystone’s Mac Shack, an extension of Cincinnati’s Keystone Bar and Grill, are expected to move into the Gateway District between June and July, Hansen said.

“There is a good range of sit-down, fast-casual and some good hangout spots,” Hansen said.

“The hope is that these new additions become favorites for people in the area.”

Starbucks will open its fifth location around campus near the Gateway District. The coffeehouse, alongside The Keenan Center for Entrepreneurship, are taking over the restaurant, bar and event space formerly occupied by TRISM, which permanently closed after years of being a popular spot, Hansen said. The coffee chain is expected to open in May.

Slammies on High, a branch restaurant of the Columbus Lesbian bar and pizza kitchen Slammers, will take over Aracri Pizzeria’s location on High Street between 11th and 10th avenues, Hansen said. The restaurant opened Friday.

Hansen said he believes the community will respond well to the new restaurants, and the timeline for opening each one depends on many factors — including construction and issues that may arise with property owners.

Co-owners of Slammies, Ryan Skehan and Matthew Johns, said they want to bring pizza and a safe space for all people of all walks to Ohio State.

“An LGBTQ+ space and bar on campus was something that we never had here as students,”

Skehan said. “We saw it as something that we wanted when we were here and wanted to

make it happen for other people.”