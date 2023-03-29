The popular North Campus bar Threes Above High raised over $24,000 for the Meacock family through its fundraiser “#MondayforMeacs” in honor of Henry Meacock, a second-year in finance who died over spring break, according to the bar’s social media.

Threes announced the fundraiser through Instagram Saturday, stating the event would take place from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. The event came after a candlelit vigil at 1842 Indianola Ave. that saw over 500 attendees. The bar linked its Venmo on social media to begin accepting donations immediately.

“We’re already over $1,400, which is absolutely amazing, but honestly not that surprising if you understand the Buckeye community and our campus culture,” Threes stated in an Instagram post Monday before the fundraiser.

It was estimated over 1,000 guests attended the event, Threes told The Lantern in an Instagram direct message. Though the bar is normally only open to those 21 years and older, Threes held the fundraiser for those 18 and up to allow as many people to join as possible.

The bar partnered with two local apparel businesses to create and sell 100 T-shirts during the event, with all profits going to the Meacock family.

“Every parent’s worst nightmare is burying their own child,” Threes stated Saturday. “The thought is beyond heartbreaking, and nobody saves up for their child’s funeral.”

According to Threes, Mid High Market and Pop’s Printed Apparel delivered the shirts that read “Live Like Meacs” in just a day’s notice. The O on Lane and Cap City Rum donated pizza and a case of rum, respectively, for the event.

“If people don’t believe they can make a difference with small gestures, this last-minute event should be a perfect example that people are genuinely kind and want to help, so don’t be afraid to go change the world little by little in your own way,” Threes stated Monday morning.

Threes confirmed in a post Tuesday that the profits raised doubled what the bar had expected, and there will be a scholarship set up in Meacock’s memory.

“It’s not just a testament to what this kid meant to our campus, but also a testament to this campus coming together and holding each other up when things go bad,” Threes stated Tuesday.