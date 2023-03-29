Girl Up, a student organization focused on equality, empowerment and education held a gender- based violence awareness event Sunday at the Ohio Union. The event featured orange tie-dyeing, a color which represents a future free from violence against women and girls, according to United Nations Women.

Annabelle Dolney, vice president of Girl Up, said the organization is a United Nations initiative, and one of their biggest philanthropy campaigns is gender-based violence around the world, so Ohio State’s chapter of Girl Up decided their big event for the year would be to bring awareness to this in the Ohio State community.