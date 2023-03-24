The Ohio Union Activities Board will host a free collaborative spring craft night Sunday, allowing the Ohio State community to show off its creativity and have fun.

“Craft Madness” will take place in the Archie M. Griffin Ballroom of the Ohio Union from 4-7 p.m. and centers around a variety of spring themes and activities — including duct tape flowers and painting clothes and shoes — Kate Pamplin, director of special events for OUAB, said.

Pamplin said the event will be bigger and more interactive than other craft nights OUAB has each semester and will cater to everyone.

“The event has a variety of crafts and free food, but it’s more than just handing out crafts and materials,” Pamplin said. “It’s skill building and workshops too.”

Those attending the event will be able to make friendship bracelets, paint flower pots, create DIY cleaning supplies and much more, Pamplin said. A full list of activities can be found on the OUAB website.

Pamplin said five Ohio State organizations will collaborate to teach the necessary skills to participants in different craft workshops.

Buckeyes for Baking will lead a cupcake piping workshop at which participants can learn to make spring frosting designs, Pamplin said. The Fashion Production Association will help with embroidering as well.

Time 4 Change will focus on upcycling clothing, while Garden Club and Student Farm will create flower bouquets.

Pamplin said OUAB wanted to expand the idea of what a craft is and think outside the box for this event.

“I think people will find not only crafts that are therapeutic and fun to make but also really useful,” Pamplin said. “I think they can expect the unexpected.”

In addition to the craft activities, there will be a lottery to receive a limited number of embroidery kits, Pamplin said.

Krystal Vielman, assistant director for OUAB, said she believes the event is educational and helpful.

“I think this is a unique event because it involves skill building but there is also that additional education piece to it in a way that is not lecturing,” Vielman said. “You’re having this active experience and getting some more insight through the activities.”

Pamplin said OUAB is looking to provide a variety of events that fit all student interests.

“A lot of the time, OUAB events involve sitting and watching a talent,” Pamplin said. “This is an event where you can really be hands on while creating something and can also take your creations home with you.”

“Craft Madness” is free for students with a valid BuckID, according to the OUAB website. Anyone who wants to participate in the workshops must sign up in advance through a link on the OUAB Instagram, Pamplin said.



