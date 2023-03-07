Ohio State students’ goodbye to a longtime bar, Bier Stube, might come faster than they think.

A proposal to replace the Bier Stube with housing passed the University Area Commission Zoning Committee Monday night.

The plan, proposed by Columbus rental agency Buckeye Real Estate, is for a six-story building with about 105 units and 49 parking spaces at 1493 N. High St. It passed 4-0, with two commissioners not participating due to proximity to the project. It will next be voted on at the full commission meeting March 15 and, if passed, will be recommended to Columbus City Council for a final vote.

Buckeye Real Estate first shared the proposal with the commission in December 2022 and has received feedback from the University Impact District Review Board over the last few months.

Justin Garland, vice president of business development for Buckeye Real Estate, said a major change from the original plan is inclusion of commercial space on the first floor of the building, where some have proposed relocating the Bier Stube.

“I had an initial meeting with the [Bier Stube] owners about a month ago. We asked for feedback on this space, particularly to see if they would have any interest in relocating back into it,” Garland said. “Obviously the challenge is how do we get them to be able to sustain for a year and a half under construction?”

No attendees from the public spoke for or against the project. Commissioners raised some concerns about replacing the buildings already on the site — including Bier Stube, Yau’s Chinese Bistro, 14-0 Express and Portofino’s Pizza — before the vote occurred.

Garland said he has not spoken personally with the owners of the three other businesses.

Seth Golding, a member of the zoning committee, said he was sad to see a proposal for the site of the Bier Stube but thought the variances proposed were fitting to the development.

Golding said he is unsure whether it will pass at the next meeting given the recent voting history of the commission on similar projects.

“This commission has been really strange lately, but I would venture to say it could [pass],” Golding said. “It used to be that you could judge things a little better, but now it’s harder to judge.”

Garland said he sees the project as less “student oriented” but hopes the project will be part of connecting the University District to the Short North. He estimated the rents of one-bedroom apartments at $1,500 and two-bedrooms around $2,600.

“I’m happy it moved forward to the next stage, and we can take another step forward,” Garland said.

Owners of Bier Stube have not responded to requests for comment at the time of publication.