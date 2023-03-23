Nothing goes with tacos like wildlife, forestry, natural resources and networking.

About 40 students in the School of Environment and Natural Resources will present their research at the school’s first research symposium from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at the Nationwide & Ohio Farm Bureau 4-H Center, Abby Thiemkey, a second-year graduate in environment and natural resources and research symposium co-chair, said.

“There are opportunities in the natural resource field that I think a lot of people don’t know about,” Thiemkey said. “I don’t think a lot of people know what the research is that’s actually being done out there, and I think it’s important to showcase that.”

Thiemkey said she was inspired to start the symposium — which will include both poster and oral presentations — after attending a similar event at Michigan State University as an undergraduate.

“I just sent a bunch of emails to graduates bugging them. I was like, ‘Hey, guys, does anybody want to do this?’” Thiemkey said.

Allison Williams, a second-year graduate in environmental and natural resources and event co-chair, said she was amazed by the support from fellow students and community members, including donations from local businesses.

“As soon as enough of us — who are very motivated people — committed to it, it was going to happen,” Williams said. “Everything we’ve tried to do, we’ve been able to do.”

Thiemkey said the event will include lunch from Qdoba Mexican Eats with vegan and vegetarian options, Panera Bread coffee and other refreshments.

Williams said she is excited about the interdisciplinary aspect of the gathering.

“I’m hoping that we can see a bunch of students from different areas connecting to each other because that’s what seems to be a huge disconnect within SENR, especially between the natural sciences and social sciences,” Williams said.

Thiemkey said she is looking forward to interacting with the event’s sponsors, including the Ohio Society of American Foresters, Clean Fuels Ohio and Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ Division of Wildlife.

“It’s, kind of, an opportunity to network,” Thiemkey said. “That was also a big goal because a part of this field and the natural resources is about your connections.”

Thiemkey said she hopes the event will continue in the future.

“I’m really just hoping that people are really excited about this,” Thiemkey said. “They’re excited to network. They’re excited to learn about other research.”