The Ohio State School of Music’s 46th Annual Jazz Festival will kick off Wednesday night at the Weigel Auditorium.

The festival, a space where new and experienced musicians play together, will run through the weekend with performances from various guest artists — including Grammy-nominated singer Carmen Bradford, jazz group Chris Coles’ Gleam, Dave Powers and Ohio State alum Josh Beatty. Dave Powers, a jazz and piano professor who was a professional musician for 44 years, said he has been immersed in music for most of his life and is excited about this year’s performance.

“It’s not the same old show every year,” Powers said. “There’s always a new artist, new music, always something different.”

Bradford will perform with the School of Music faculty Friday night. Jim Rupp — a jazz studies lecturer, drum set instructor and Ohio State alum — said he loved experiencing the first jazz festival in 1979 and its impact on students

“Our focus on our students is to get experience with the pros, shine a little bit and hopefully learn some things,” Rupp said. “When you are in an ensemble next to a real high-end pro, that is a great experience.”

Ohio high school bands will perform from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, using the opportunity to showcase their talents and get feedback from faculty members, Rupp said. This will be the first time post-COVID-19 pandemic high school bands get to perform in the festival.

“The faculty gets to critique them and write comments,” Rupp said. “It improves jazz education for high schools all around the state who get to come in for this experience.”

Other performances will feature Ohio State combos, Gospel choir, Jazz Workshop Big Band and Jazz Lab Big Band, according to the festival’s website.

Powers said he finds great joy in teaching and has worked with many talented students. He said the event is an opportunity musicians use to promote themselves and their work.

“I love teaching at Ohio State,” Powers said. “We’ve had some really great students come through the School of Music program.”

Powers said since most audiences are those from older generations, he encourages young people to come and support the performances from students who are striving to play music for a living.

“A performer needs an audience,” Powers said. “They want someone to support them. To listen to their music, to appreciate their talent. Their talent needs to be heard and seen.”

Powers will be playing alongside Beatty on the festival’s closing night. He said he is thrilled and grateful for the talented students with whom he gets to collaborate and teach.

“I am happy to be featured with the show band,” Powers said. “I’m excited that I get to do this for a living. I’m excited that I get to be a college professor. I have some great students and am excited to play music with them.”

All performances are free to the public, and more information can be found on the School of Music’s website.