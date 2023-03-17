An Ohio State student died Thursday during spring break, the university confirmed.

Henry Meacock was a second-year in finance from Westfield, New Jersey. The Lantern is finding out more details on the incident and will provide updates as they develop.

University spokesperson Ben Johnson said in an email the university “community has suffered a tragic loss.”

”[W]e extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Henry Meacock,” Johnson said. “Our hearts go out to his family and friends during this exceptionally difficult time.”

Students can contact Student Life’s Counseling and Consultation Service or can call 614-292-5766 and press two to speak to a counselor. University employees can contact the Ohio State Employee Assistance Program for support.

A date for Meacock’s obituary has not been released.