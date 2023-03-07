Disney+’s signature live action Star Wars television show, “The Mandalorian,” returned to screens Wednesday in what served as an ultimately underwhelming comeback following the well-received finale of the show’s second season in December 2020.

Long delays in production, the newfound rise in popularity of veteran actor Pedro Pascal and an impressive “Tales of the Jedi” release led many to think season three of “The Mandalorian” would be one to further push the boundary of what Star Wars can achieve under the bureaucratic leadership at Disney. If its first episode, “Chapter 17: The Apostate,” tells viewers anything, it’s that they should expect more of the same.

The episode kicks off on the sands of a Mandalorian beach during an induction ceremony, which quickly turns south as tens of Mandalorians are overpowered by a massive sea monster until Din Djarin, The Mandalorian, flies in on his signature N1 starfighter and saves the day in a nonchalant fashion, accompanied by his familiar little green friend, Grogu.

This is where Disney flexes its muscles. In its set design, CGI capabilities and continued use of visual sets over green screen, everything about the opening act reminds viewers exactly where the season’s projected $120 million budget is going. Unfortunately, the issue with Star Wars under Disney has never been the lack of an eye-pleasing product, rather products that largely feel watered down.

For what it’s worth, the episode manages to connect viewers with old friends — such as The Armorer (Emily Swallow) and Greef Karga (Carl Weathers) and even makes a nod to “Star Wars Rebels,” as Grogu was visibly scared after spotting a herd of Purrgils — enormous space-whales capable of jumping into hyperspace at their own will. These moments are rightfully viewed as promising and should remind viewers that many of those working on the show care for Star Wars and are embracing the ever-changing lore.

Throughout a myriad of adventures on the port planet of Nevarro, including a western showdown-inspired shootout and a narrow escape by Djarin and Grogu while fleeing alien pirates on their starfighter, the episode calls back to its roots and feels like old times with the polarizing pair back in action. However, this will undoubtedly lead to the confusion of casual “The Mandalorian” viewers, as they will have had to watch “The Book of Boba Fett” — a far less popular Disney+ show — to understand how Djarin and Grogu were reunited following their separation in the second season’s finale. It proves to be a rather unusual storytelling device, but when companies pump content out for the sake of increased quantity, plotlines often become largely convoluted.

Despite the complications and convolutions, the episode manages to do a lot of good by returning beloved characters and a high quality production back to audiences. Whether “The Mandalorian” is capable of further pushing the boundaries of Star Wars or not, it will at least be Disney’s best attempt at telling a new story in a new way, and maybe there shouldn’t be any fault for that.

Rating: 3/5