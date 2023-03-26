The popular North Campus bar, Threes Above High, will donate 100 percent of its profits to recently deceased student Henry Meacock’s family in a fundraiser Monday.

Meacock died while on spring break in Mexico. He was a second-year finance major from Westfield, New Jersey. Threes announced Monday’s fundraiser on Instagram Saturday, which will run from 9 p.m. to close for those 18 years and older.

“We’re fortunate to have a platform to give back. We are equally as fortunate to have an amazing staff that stepped up immediately to work and a loyal following of customers that will definitely pack the house,” Threes Owner Scott Ellsworth said in a statement. “I didn’t know Henry or his family, but as a father myself my heart breaks for his loved ones.”

Profits from the event will be donated to the Meacock family, according to Threes’ Instagram. Venmo donations will also be accepted, at “‘threesabovehigh.”

Meacock’s funeral was Saturday, and his obituary expressed the weight of the loss his loved ones are experiencing as well as the light he brought to their lives.

The obituary described Meacock as a “beloved son, brother, and grandson” and “the most genuine soul.”

According to his obituary, Meacock was born in England but moved to the U.S. when he was three years old. He also had a love for family, friends and soccer.

“Friendships and family were ultimately what gave him happiness,” the obituary stated. “He oozed kindness wherever he went and never judged others or tried to change anyone’s mind but at the same time held onto his beliefs.”

The university also expressed its condolences to The Lantern March 17.

“Our heart goes out to his family and friends during this exceptionally difficult time,” University spokesperson Ben Johnson said in an email.

Ellsworth emphasized Threes’ commitment to the Ohio State community.

“We’re honored to be able to make a small difference in a big way and we’ll never pass up an opportunity to help our community,” Ellsworth said.