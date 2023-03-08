With recent concerns of safety in the off-campus area, the University District Organization encourages people to use its walking safety escort service.

Through the service, anyone on North High Street between King and Oakland avenues can request someone to walk with them to a destination in the same boundaries, extending as far east as Summit Street. Executive Director of UDO Nora Gerber said in an email the service is available every day from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Gerber said this is offered as part of the University District Special Improvement District, which started in 2015. The Special Improvement District runs along North High Street from Northwood to King avenues and was created to “improve the business environment and patron experience of the University District,” according to its website.

“The goal of a requested walking safety escort is to assist in getting the individual to their destination safely,” Gerber said. “We want the UDSID to be a welcoming place for all, and we do this through our clean and safe programming.”

Though the service has existed for many years, Gerber said UDO wants to make sure people are aware of it with increasing concerns for safety.

According to the Community Crime Map provided by Ohio State, at least 192 reported crimes have occurred within a one-mile radius of campus since Jan. 1, including four thefts of an individual — for example, street robberies — and four aggravated assaults.

Many students and parents expressed safety concerns in the off-campus district with Ohio State and the City of Columbus at the start of the spring semester about a warming center inside a church on East 16th Avenue. The complaints came after the Columbus Division of Police reported two people were stabbed Feb. 10 at the warming center. The center closed Feb. 20.

Ohio State’s Department of Public Safety also provides an escort service that offers rides instead of walks and operates from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. every day during the fall, spring and summer semesters.

Gerber said the organization has provided 11 walking safety escorts in 2023 as of Tuesday.

Marcus Grimes, program manager for the Special Improvement District, said those who use the service do so at night, “usually some time after 6 p.m.”

“About half [have been students] and then the other half were employees within the district, like Waffle House or the bank,” Grimes said.

Gerber said residents should give a 30-minute notice before the service if requested from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. since the stewards of the Special Improvement District also perform other tasks.

The stewards are also responsible for creating “a cleaner and safer place for our students, visitors, businesses and employees” by removing graffiti, offering safety notices and removing snow, among others listed on the organization’s website.

Grimes said the stewards who escort can be requested by texting or calling the UDSID hotline at (614) 395-1600.