Two days after the Ohio State women’s basketball’s season ended in an Elite Eight loss to Virginia Tech, one Buckeye has already decided to take her talents elsewhere.

Freshman guard Mya Perry announced on Instagram Thursday she will enter the transfer portal, saying her time at Ohio State, “has honestly been a great experience.” It comes two days after the Buckeyes’ elimination game in the Elite Eight against Virginia Tech.

“I want to thank The Ohio State University for the opportunity that they have given me,” Perry said on Instagram. “I will forever value and appreciate the memories that were made with my teammates.”

This season, Perry appeared in six of the 36 games, averaging 0.8 points off the bench while logging in 19 minutes of gametime.

Perry earned all-state and all-conference first team recognition at Reynoldsburg Summit High School before joining the Buckeyes. According to MaxPreps, Perry helped her team start out the 2020-21 season ranked No. 12 in the country.

Perry also holds the Reynoldsburg Summit High School record for all-time leading scorer and all-time leading 3-point scorer.

Former teammates freshman forward Cotie McMahon and senior guard Taylor Mikesell, among others, commented under Perry’s post, congratulating the guard on her journey.

“You deserve what you have worked for!! Go Kill It.” McMahon said.

Perry said she’s “excited for the journey” ahead.

“I can’t wait to see what my future holds,” Perry said.