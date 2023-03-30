Citing “unfinished business,” senior guard Jacy Sheldon announced on Twitter Wednesday she will be returning for her fifth season, instead of declaring for the WNBA Draft.

“I love being a Buckeye and I can’t wait to run it back with my teammates,” Sheldon said in a tweet. “See you next year, Buckeye Nation.”

Sheldon had a tough start to the 2022-’23 season, suffering a foot injury Nov. 20 against McNeese State that kept her out for nearly two months. However, the Dublin, Ohio, native finished the season strong, helping to lead Ohio State’s NCAA tournament run to the Elite Eight.

The Buckeyes lost 84-74 to No. 1-seeded Virginia Tech Monday, despite Sheldon’s best scoring performance since returning. She put up 19 points on 7-of-14 shooting from the field.

Sheldon averaged 17.255 points over her final four games in the NCAA Tournament. Her season average was 13.2 points per game playing in 13 of 36 games.

Sheldon’s tweet received over 2,500 likes at the time of publication with hundreds of comments, including fellow Buckeye and redshirt senior forward Justice Sueing, who declared for the NBA Draft Wednesday and wrote, “Yes Jacy!!”

Assistant Ohio State women’s basketball coach Jalen Powell wrote, “Run It Back 4!!!!!”

With breakout years from sophomore forward Taylor Thierry and Big Ten Freshman of the Year Cotie McMahon, the Buckeyes have high expectations heading into next season.