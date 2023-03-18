Graduate defenseman Sophie Jaques was named the 2023 Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award winner Saturday, which is given to the top player in NCAA Division I women’s ice hockey.

One year after being named a finalist, Jaques received the Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award and became the second defender to earn the recognition. She’s the first Buckeye to win the award.

“While this is an individual award, I have been supported by a whole team of people throughout this season and my career at Ohio State, and I owe all to my coaches and teammates over the last five years,” Jaques said in Saturday’s release. “Receiving this award is something I never even could have imagined was possible.”

Jaques, a native of Toronto, earned Western Collegiate Hockey Association Player and Defender of the Year awards this season. She leads Ohio State with a career-high 24 goals scored as the Buckeyes have posted back-to-back 30-win seasons.

Jaques also holds the WCHA record for most goals scored in a career by a defenseman at 61. Her decorated Buckeyes career also includes her 2021 season in which Jaques totaled 59 points, a program record in a single year.

Her involvement also extends off the ice rink, as Jaques is vice president of SHEROs, a student organization working to provide a safe space in which female student-athletes can learn and develop skills to help females lead successful lives in the future, according to its purpose statement. She’s also a volunteer with the 2nd and 7 Foundation, a Columbus nonprofit that promotes literacy and provides role models for children in Central Ohio.

Jaques and the Buckeyes will have a chance to defend their national championship Sunday against Wisconsin when the two teams meet at 4 p.m. from AMSOIL Arena in Duluth, Minnesota.