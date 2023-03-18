For the second straight season, Ohio State will compete for a national championship.

Top-seeded Ohio State shut out No. 5 seed Northeastern 3-0 Friday in the Frozen Four semifinals at AMSOIL Arena in Duluth, Minnesota, to advance to the national championship game.

The Buckeyes will play either No. 2 seed Minnesota or Wisconsin. The two will play Friday night.

Freshman forward Sloane Matthews put Ohio State ahead less than two minutes into the first period, as the puck neared the crease between the circles.

Junior forward Makenna Webster and senior defenseman Hadley Hartmetz had goals in the second period, as the Buckeyes distanced themselves from the Huskies.

Junior goaltender Amanda Thiele made 16 saves, and Ohio State recorded its first shutout in eight games.

Head coach Nadine Muzerall and the Buckeyes will have a chance to defend their Final Faceoff championship, which they won for the first time in program history in 2022.

Muzerall has guided Ohio State to the Frozen Four in each of the last three seasons and four times as head coach.