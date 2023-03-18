Ohio State was unable to snap its three-game losing streak against Johns Hopkins Saturday in an 11-8 defeat, dropping to a losing record on the season.

The Buckeyes (4-5, 0-1 Big Ten) continue their dry spell, last winning Feb. 28 against Cincinnati 13-12 in overtime. Johns Hopkins (4-4) did not make it easy for Ohio State, dominating the game in draw controls with 19 compared to the Buckeyes three.

Sophomore midfielder Annie Marshall leads the Blue Jays in draw controls with 53, including 10 Saturday against Ohio State. Marshall is top 25 nationally in draw controls, playing in all eight games for Johns Hopkins.

Senior attack and captain Nicole Ferrara scored the first goal for either team, giving the Buckeyes an early 1-0 lead — the only Ohio State lead in the game. Back-to-back goals from sophomore midfielder Ashley Mackin and a score from senior attack Maeve Barker pushed Johns Hopkins ahead 3-1 at the end of the first quarter.

The Blue Jays entered the second quarter strong, scoring two goals from junior midfielders Marielle McAteer and Megan Kielbasa putting Johns Hopkins ahead by four scores.

Ohio State answered with two goals of its own from freshman attack Zoe Coleman on a free position shot and Ferrara –– her 24th goal of the season –– cutting the margin down to just two goals at the end of the half with Johns Hopkins on top 5-3.

The third quarter was back and forth, with both teams finding the back of the net twice. Ohio State started it off with a goal from freshman attack Casey Roberts on a free position trailing by just one score.

Other goals came from junior attack Campbell Case and Barker for Johns Hopkins. Coleman’s second score of the game for the Buckeyes ended the third quarter with the Blue Jays leading 7-5.

Ohio State cut the deficit down to just one score in an 8-7 contest after a goal from senior midfielder Caly O’Brien, but that was the closest the Buckeyes got to tying the game. The fourth quarter just wasn’t enough to mount a comeback despite Ohio State scoring two goals from O’Brien and one score from junior attack Jamie Lasda.

Johns Hopkins scored three-straight goals from Case, Barker, and junior midfielder Jordan Carr to give the Blue Jays an 11-7 lead –– a strong response after the O’Brien goal for Ohio State. The Blue Jays had a comfortable lead by the time the final buzzer sounded with a final score of 11-8.

Ohio State will head over to University Park, Pennsylvania, in its second conference matchup of the season against Penn State Saturday. The game will broadcast on BTN+.