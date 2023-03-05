The Buckeyes could not find an answer in Harrisonburg, Virginia, on Saturday, losing to No. 12 James Madison 16-7.

The Ohio State women’s lacrosse team (4-3) has struggled playing ranked opponents this season, dropping its third such contest, and Saturday was no different as James Madison (5-1) outplayed the Buckeyes in almost every single category.

Ohio State trailed by just one goal despite being down 4-1 with just under 6 1/2 minutes left to go in the first quarter. Goals by graduate midfielder Jamie Level and senior midfielder Caly O’Brien kept the Buckeyes in the game.

The Dukes started to pull away in the second quarter, scoring six goals to the Buckeyes’ one. Two goals each by redshirt junior attack Isabella Peterson and redshirt sophomore midfielder Maggie Clark helped James Madison with a 10-4 lead at halftime.

O’Brien had her second goal in the second quarter assisted by junior attack Jamie Lasda. O’Brien now has six goals on the season and Lasda finished the game with two goals and two assists.

The third quarter started off with a quick goal in the second minute scored by freshman attack Maddie Epke, her sixth of the season, adding to the Dukes 11-4 lead.

Senior attack and captain Nicole Ferrara got her 18th goal of the season in the third quarter along with a score by Lasda to help with the 14-6 deficit at the end of the third.

James Madison outscored the Buckeyes two goals to one in the final quarter to capture victory. Lasda scored the last goal of the game for either team in the final 10 seconds to end the game 16-7.

The Dukes leading scorer Peterson had four goals in the game adding to her total of 24 on the season. Senior attack Tai Jankowski stood right behind her scoring four goals in the game giving her 17 on the season.

Epke leads James Madison with 10 assists this season including one Saturday from a goal by redshirt sophomore attack Olivia Mattis.

The Dukes now have won both games against the Buckeyes after a 15-4 victory last year in Ohio Stadium in March 2022, which was their first time ever playing each other.

Ohio State returns back home on Thursday to play its first Big Ten matchup of the season against Michigan. Face-off is set for 6 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on BTN+.