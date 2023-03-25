Ohio State couldn’t find a win in University Park, Pennsylvania, Saturday, dropping its fifth straight to No. 20 Penn State in a 13-3 contest.

The Buckeyes (4-7, 0-3 Big Ten) struggled taking care of the ball against Penn State, (9-2, 2-0 Big Ten) committing 22 turnovers and adding to the Nittany Lions’ five-game win streak. Ohio State was unable to take advantage of its possessions, taking 12 total shots compared to Penn State’s 37.

The Nittany Lions started the game with a free position shot when junior midfielder Kayla Abernathy notched a goal and gave Penn State an early 1-0 lead.

It was smooth sailing from there for Penn State, as it scored two other goals in the first quarter from senior midfielder Meghan Murray and junior attack Gretchen Gilmore — giving the Nittany Lions a three-score lead.

The Buckeyes could not find an answer to a strong Penn State attack in the second quarter, and the Nittany Lions continued to prove their national ranking. Junior midfielder Kristin O’Neill put herself on the board, scoring a goal assisted by Gilmore to give Penn State a 5-0 advantage.

O’Neill led Penn State in goals scored with 34 coming into the game on Saturday. She ended the game with a hat trick and is currently ranked 11th in goals scored nationally.

The Buckeyes were dominated on the defensive side, letting in eight goals from the Nittany Lions in the first half. Ohio State couldn’t answer offensively, ending the half with zero goals scored.

Ohio State was finally able to find the back of the net in the third quarter on a free position shot from sophomore midfielder Annie Hargraves — her third goal of the season. She scored one more, leading the team in scores when the final buzzer sounded.

Penn State answered with a goal of its own less than a minute later from Abernathy, increasing the margin to eight goals. Another goal from Gilmore — her 22nd this season — ended the third quarter with the Nittany Lions leading 10-1.

Goals from Hargraves and senior attack and captain Nicole Ferrara added to the Buckeyes’ score by the end of the game. Gilmore notched another goal for Penn State in the fourth quarter to lead her team with four goals Saturday.

Penn State did not struggle silencing the Buckeyes at home, winning its second game against a Big Ten team 13-3.

Ohio State returns home to play Louisville on Tuesday in their second-to-last home game. The Buckeyes look for a win against an unranked Cardinals team who have lost four straight. The game will be broadcast on BTN+.