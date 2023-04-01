According to a Columbus Division Police report, a man was arrested for his involvement in a shooting Friday morning that killed one person and injured another with a handgun near Ohio State’s campus.

Raymond Calvin Maurice Ladd, a 26-year-old Columbus man, was charged with murder and felonious assault. At around 2:40 a.m., the shooting was reported near 12th and High Street, according to the report.

Police identified 25-year-old Deijon Bedgood as the murder victim. Police identified 27-year-old Columbus man Sha’michael Mcfarland as the other victim in the police report.

According to Columbus Police Dispatch, a medic took Bedgood to OSU Main hospital in critical condition and Mcfarland to the same hospital in stable condition.

Bedgood was pronounced dead just after 3 a.m., according to 10TV News.

According to the report, there was no gang involvement. The police report did not include a known motive and stated the relationship between Ladd and the victims is unknown.

Students received a Buckeye Alert at 2:53 a.m. from Ohio State Emergency Management. According to the Buckeye Alert, one person was detained and officers believe there are others of interest.

Police said both victims are not affiliated with Ohio State, according to 10TV News.

Anyone with information about the crime should call 614-645-4545, according to the Buckeye Alert.

This story was updated at 12:20 p.m. with information regarding the arrest of the suspect involved in the shooting





