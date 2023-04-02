A two-run home run from freshman infielder Henry Kaczmar in the bottom of the seventh inning pushed Ohio State to a 7-6 victory over in-state rival Kent State Tuesday in Columbus.

A back-and-forth affair, the Buckeyes (14-13, 1-5 Big Ten) took the lead on Kazcmar’s home run after relinquishing an early 2-0 advantage. Kazcmar said the moment to step up was “awesome,” and his hit allowed Ohio State to remain above .500.

“It was awesome,” Kaczmar said. “Going ahead for the team and knowing the ball left the park was just surreal.Taking advantage of what they give us, and that was the best form of it.”

The Golden Flashes (18-10, 6-3 Mid-American Conference) came up with answers in the middle innings but ran out of gas down the stretch to fall to Ohio State for the second-straight time. Junior first baseman Aidan Longwell led the way on offense going 3-for-5 and scoring three runs.

The Buckeyes first got on the board in the home half of the fourth inning, taking a 2-0 lead on a two-run blast from senior outfielder Mitchell Okuley. Okuley finished the night 2-for-4 and brought home three runs.

Okuley came into Tuesday night struggling at the plate, batting below .200 with only one home run. However, head coach Bill Mosiello said Okuley has talent and expected him to get out of the slump.

“He’s had some bad luck, but he had some flair today. He hit some balls hard and had some talent,” Mosiello said. “Obviously, that was a big one for us.”

Despite the home run, Kent State was not fazed and responded in fashion, scoring two runs in the top of the fifth and getting RBIs from junior infielders Michael McNamara and Kyle Jackson to tie the game at 2-2.

A three-run top of the sixth for the Golden Flashes put the Buckeyes in a three-run hole, highlighted by an opposite field home run from senior catcher Justin Miknis. However in the home half of the sixth, Ohio State responded accordingly.

After Okuley plated his third run, and after the bases were loaded, freshman outfielder Trey Lipsey brought home another run on a sacrifice fly to make the game 5-4. The inning would end, but not before Okuley came around to tie the game at five apiece.

In the top of the seventh, Longwell blasted a home run over the center field fence to give Kent State its lead back 6-5.

In the bottom half of the same inning, sophomore infielder Josh McAlister reached base on a fielding error. With Kaczmar on deck, Mosiello called his at-bat huge, as his blast gave Ohio State a lead it would not concede again.

“He had a couple of big home runs, obviously in the middle game against Minnesota on Saturday,” Mosiello said. “Then this was a huge one, and he’s doing a great job for us.”

Freshman lefty Landon Beidelschies came in relief in the final two innings and earned the save, not allowing Kent State any chance of a comeback.

Ohio State had won one of their last four before the win against Kent State Tuesday. It looks to continue this success and build confidence as it has a three-game series at Michigan State.

“They’re a good club, I think it gives us some confidence, we could get down three or four runs and still find ways.” Mosiello said. “I’m hoping today helps us get a goal.”