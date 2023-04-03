Nearly five years after the release of its debut EP, boygenius delivered listeners its best music yet with “the record,” breaking a long hiatus and seamlessly catapulting to the forefront of indie-rock.

The band, composed of the continually up-and-coming Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker, announced “the record” in January, giving fans a taste of what was to come with the early release of “$20,” “Emily I’m Sorry” and “True Blue,” each of which have amassed over 8 million streams on Spotify.

Though the band stayed relatively quiet since 2018, each member achieved noteworthy individual success through their unique sound and charm, making it no surprise fans dubbed them as the holy trinity of indie rock in anticipation of their return. If releasing a full-length record to a group of starving fans wasn’t enough, the band also released “the film” Friday night, an all-encompassing 15-minute feature serving as a three-part music video that dives into the band’s past, emotional baggage and friendship. It was directed by Kristen Stewart. Similar to the band’s music, “the film” excels in telling a well-rounded story, but it becomes clear both the album and video are a love letter from the band to each of its members.

Opening with the harmonic 1:21 minute intro “Without You Without Them,” the band introduces the theme of discovering one another’s past and devotion to friendship throughout the record with the lyrics “Give me everything you’ve got I’ll take what I can get. I want to hear your story and be a part of it.”

The trio of songs released in January represent some of the best the album has to offer, from roaring guitars building up to screaming vocals at the end of “$20” to a far more melancholic tune in “Emily I’m Sorry.” Friendship, respective relationship endeavors and inner struggles remain at the forefront of the lyrics, as they often have for the supergroup.

“Not Strong Enough,” the fourth single released prior to the album March 1, is likely the best track on the album. The song is one that excels in painting a picture in listeners’ heads. Featuring verses from each member, the individual strengths of Bridgers, Dacus and Baker are on display, particularly Dacus’ moving final chorus following the bridge, a repeating mantra of “always an angel never a god.” The music video for the track was shot entirely by the band, edited by Bridgers’ brother Jackson Bridgers and depicts the trio going out together for the day, leading to an intimate video that displays how the members care for each other.

Other tracks such as “Leonard Cohen,” “Cool About It” and “Revolution 0” are on par with what one would expect from the group, but nevertheless, all manage to display the highlights of what the trio is able to accomplish through collaboration.

Being thrust to the forefront of an ever-growing genre is not for everyone, but boygenius managed to thrive in the return of its absence, delivering listeners an album that will satiate fans for the foreseeable future.

Rating: 4.5/5