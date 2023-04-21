Student broadcasting network AROUSE, after the discovery of alcohol in its studio space, is no longer allowed to broadcast from any room part of the College of Arts and Sciences for the remainder of the year.

Despite announcing the cancellation of the remainder of its broadcasts for the school year due to a violation of university policy, the Amateur Radio Organization for Undergraduate Student Entertainment will host its end-of-the-year concert “Tri-Lapalooza” as planned Saturday in collaboration with Triangle Fraternity, according to the organization’s Instagram page.

AROUSE, which broadcasted its programs from the Journalism Building, hosts 10 DJ’s per day, each with a one-hour time slot and hosts a variety of shows for Columbus bands, according to its website. AROUSE will be back on the air next fall.

Alea Doronsky, president of AROUSE and fourth-year in fashion and retail studies, said the cancellation of broadcasting comes after the group was asked to vacate its current studio due to a violation of a university policy regarding alcohol consumption at a university-sponsored event, according to an email obtained by The Lantern.

On Tuesday a building manager came through the AROUSE studio space to rearrange furniture when he discovered a box full of empty beer cans, Doronsky said. Doronsky said this was especially surprising because many of the members take great care to keep the studio space clean.

“Those were on top of a tall cabinet in a box, hidden where we could not find them,” Doronsky said. “We periodically clean out the studio. I file service reports to get it vacuumed. That’s why it was an even bigger shock because we do a great job of regularly maintaining it.”

Doronsky said she was unaware there was drinking taking place in the studio.

Because of the short timeframe between being asked to vacate the studio and the end of the school year, Doronsky said the group did not have enough time to relocate to another studio space to have a functioning broadcast.

“We had to remove the equipment,” Doronsky said. “They didn’t tell us we couldn’t broadcast but by taking the equipment away, we’re inherently stopping broadcasting for the time being.”

Rachael Crouch, marketing director for AROUSE and fourth-year in history of art and political science, said the broadcasting status “has zero correlation with the operating status” of the organization, meaning AROUSE itself has not faced suspension from the university.

“According to both our advisor and Ron [Filippelli], they’ve confirmed our status is completely fine,” Doronsky said.

Although AROUSE is off the airwaves for now, “Tri-Lapalooza” will continue as the organization’s finishnto the end of the school year, Izzy Furl, a third-year in computer and information science and webmaster for AROUSE, said.

“Tri-Lapalooza” will feature six acts, ranging in genre from hardcore femme punk from Riot Riders, to house music from DJ Selektra, according to members of each of the acts. Other groups taking the stage include fusion group 12th Avenue Shred Company, 90s-emo-inspired Starling and a surprise act that will be revealed the night of the performance.

Mason Lurie, a second-year in ecological engineering and drummer for Starling, said the variety of genres spotlighted at the show will allow everyone to enjoy “Tri-Lapalooza.”

“I think it’s just something for everybody,” Lurie said. “If you’re not into one of the genres, just wait, and then the next band playing you’re probably going to like.”

Not only do audiences get to enjoy the music magic made onstage, but the bands revel in that magic too, Emma McDonald, a second-year in political science and Spanish and guitarist for Riot Riders, said.

“You create these like, these cool little, I’m really not trying to sound pretentious right now, but these moments,” McDonald said. “You can, like, play them through music and then you get to be up there with these people that you’ve created with and it’s just so fun.”

As the school year comes to a close, “Tri-Lapalooza” is celebratory for the performing acts, offering a chance to reflect on where they started at the beginning of the school year versus where they are now, Naoto Minamoto, a third-year in aerospace engineering and drummer for 12th Avenue Shred Company, said.

“It’s really been fun learning together and growing as a band. I remember going to my first few house shows and just being like, ‘Wow, like this is such a cool experience,’” Minamoto said. “It’s really been awesome being on the other end of things like actually performing and actually being the one who people are interested in.”

“Tri-Lapalooza” will take place at 47 E. 12th Ave., and tickets can be purchased at the door the night of the event for $7. Doors open at 8 p.m. and music starts at 9 p.m.