Seven innings was all it took for Ohio State to beat in-state foe Akron Tuesday night at Bill Davis Stadium.

After not scoring in the first two innings, the Buckeyes offense exploded with 15 runs and four home runs in the next four, securing a 15-1 victory to begin a five-game homestand.

“It’s exciting and rewarding for the players because these guys are working their tails off, and they’re great kids,” head coach Bill Mosiello said. “You want them to have success so bad, and it helps all of us when they play like that.”

Ohio State erupted with five runs in the bottom of the third inning, when sophomore designated hitter Tyler Pettorini and graduate catcher Cole Andrews ripped one-run singles to give the Buckeyes an early two-run lead.

After a sacrifice fly by freshman shortstop Henry Kaczmar, senior right fielder Mitchell Okuley roped a two-run single, his sixth and seventh runs batted in over the last five games.

One inning later, the Buckeyes (16-15, 2-7 Big Ten) hit their first of four home runs in the ballgame, a three-run shot to right field by sophomore second baseman Josh McAlister, his third of the season and his career.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, the freshmen duo of first baseman Matthew Graveline and Kaczmar hit a pair of three-run home runs, Graveline’s fourth and Kaczmar’s third of the year.

Graveline went 2-for-4 and has increased his batting average to .358, the highest on the team and 10th-best in the Big Ten. The catcher from Centerville, Ohio, said he played at first base for the first time in his career, his fourth different position played this season.

“I think it really shows my athletic ability and that I’m pretty comfortable playing anywhere,” Graveline said. “It’s awesome to see that the coaches and players have trust in me that I can do that and go play good first base, left field, anywhere.”

In the top of the sixth inning, the Zips (13-19, 6-9 Mid-American Conference) scored their first and only run when redshirt junior right fielder and Purdue transfer Jack Firestone hit his 13th home run of the season, the most in the MAC.

One half-inning later, Ohio State answered.

Pinch-hitting for Pettorini, junior Hank Thomas clubbed a solo home run over the right field fence. Thomas’ second home run of the season was the final run of the game, and the 12th-straight run scored via the long ball.

Graduate right-hander Jonah Jenkins — one of five Ohio State pitchers in the game — earned his fourth victory of the season, all of which have come in relief. Redshirt junior right-hander Brady Biglin picked up the loss for the Zips, allowing five runs in the third inning.

McAlister, who hit the first home run of the game, said Ohio State’s win felt “really good” for an offense that scored 17 runs over the three games prior, 13 of which came in Saturday’s win versus Michigan State.

“I think this is just going to be better for us to keep our momentum going,” McAlister said. “And a really important Big Ten series this weekend, but we got another one tomorrow. We got to keep it going.”

With the victory, the Buckeyes go back over the .500 mark and look to make it two wins in a row Wednesday night against Bowling Green at 6 p.m.

“As soon as you think it’s the bleakest, sometimes you get some good things happening,” Mosiello said. “We got to come out tomorrow, but yeah, today was fun, and it was awesome just to watch those guys have some fun.”