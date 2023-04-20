Down 7-4 in the bottom of the eighth inning, Ohio State struck a two-out rally and scored four runs to seal the comeback over Dayton.

With the lights shining and the fans cheering, graduate infielder Marcus Ernst put an exclamation point on a wild comeback for the Buckeyes (20-17, 3-9 Big Ten). Ernst singled to right field against Dayton sophomore right-hander Matthew Johnson, getting two RBIs and leading to Ohio State’s 8-7 win over Dayton.

“They got me a lot early on with the off-speed, that was the first fastball I saw in the zone all night,” Ernst said. “I saw the fastball in the middle and was able to hook it through the hole.”

Ernst got his 23rd RBI of the season — closing in on his career high last season of 24.

The single was Ernst’s first hit of the game after striking out twice and walking twice.

“Marcus is really swinging at everything, first pitch, off-speed pitches and he got a good fastball and put a good swing on it,” head coach Bill Mosiello said.

Plate discipline and sitting back on pitches were crucial for Ohio State’s comeback. Dayton walked five Buckeyes in the bottom of the eighth inning and seven over the final three frames in which Ohio State scored six runs.

Ohio State tallied 14 walks to 11 strikeouts as a team.

“They gave us some help with some balls, but you got to be able to not chase pitches and do the best job that you can,” Mosiello said.

Junior outfielder Kade Kern, who played center field Wednesday against the Flyers (12-25, 5-4 Atlantic 10), went 2-for-3 in his second game back, coming off an injury sidelining him for five games.

Kern was first to put a run on the board for the Buckeyes, doubling to left-center field in the bottom of the first inning. Kern had three runs, two walks and one RBI on the night.

Dayton graduate catcher Nolan Watson helped to create a big lead against the Buckeyes.

Watson was 3-for-5 at the plate with two singles and a double, accumulating two RBIs in the third and fourth innings in which the Flyers scored six runs.

Graduate righty Nolan Clegg received the win behind pitching one-third innings with one strikeout in the eighth. Sophomore left-hander Jaylen Jones started and struck out four while giving up as many runs across three innings, and redshirt junior lefty Blayne Robinson fanned four in 1 2/3 innings pitched.

Johnson got the loss after giving up one hit, three runs and three walks in two-thirds innings pitched.

Ohio State swept Dayton 3-0 in the season series and earned its third win in the last three games. The Buckeyes will play four of their next seven games on the road.

“Even when we are down, we can still come back and that’s the big thing,” Kern said. “That’s a big thing going into the weekend. We all have high confidence right now.”

The Buckeyes will take on Penn State on the road in State College, Pennsylvania, beginning Friday at 6 p.m. BTN+ will broadcast.