Ohio State scored eight runs in the fourth inning, snapping a two-game losing streak against Maryland in the series’ final game Sunday.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, sophomore infielder Tyler Pettorini put the cherry on top of an eight-run frame behind a home run to right-center field, getting three RBIs in the process and pushing Ohio State (18-17, 3-9 Big Ten) toward a 13-8 win over Maryland.

“I was pretty good in the box, relaxed,” Pettorini said. “I was feeling good.”

Pettorini got his second-career home run off Maryland sophomore left-hander Andrew Johnson, giving Ohio State a 9-0 lead after four frames.

The home run was Pettorini’s second hit of the fourth inning — leading off with a single to right field — and he finished a triple away from the cycle against the Terrapins (21-14, 16-3 Big Ten) along with four RBIs and two runs scored.

“Really good hitters have sustained things like high on base percentage and ISO, but he’s got more of a high slug and his batting average has creeped up,” head coach Bill Mosiello said.

Freshmen catcher Matthew Graveline, who played left field Sunday against the Terrapins, saved a three-run home run in the third inning from Maryland junior catcher Luke Shliger.

Shliger rifled the ball off the bat, and as it went back towards the fence, the glove of Graveline reached above the fence line, stealing away a possible three-run shot and keeping the game in Ohio State’s favor.

Maryland, trailing 11-0 after five innings following a two-run home run by sophomore infielder Josh McAlister, attempted a comeback late in the game. The Terrapins scored eight runs between the sixth, seventh and eighth innings.

Maryland senior infielder Nick Lorusso brought Maryland within five runs of Ohio State after taking a pitch by sophomore right-hander Jacob Gehring and homering to left-center field, bringing in three runs.

Lorusso went 3-3 at the plate, also a triple away from the cycle. He had four RBIs.

Sophomore righty George Eisenhardt received the win behind 3 1/3 innings of one-hit ball, striking out four while giving up two runs and a pair of walks. Maryland freshman left-handed starting pitcher Kyle McCoy got the loss after giving up six runs, five walks and two hits in 3 1/3 innings pitched.

Ohio State avoided a sweep against Maryland and earned its third win in the past five games. The Buckeyes will play five of their next six games on the road.

“I think we can beat any team on the field,” Pettorini said. “We’re always going to be ready to play.”

The Buckeyes will next battle Miami (Ohio) on the road in Oxford, Ohio, Tuesday at 7 p.m.