The Buckeyes rallied in the ninth inning, but their two-game winning streak snapped in the form of a 7-5 loss to Maryland.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, senior outfielder Mitchell Okuley rifled a pitch with two outs from Maryland redshirt sophomore right-hander Nigel Belgrave up center field for a single. Senior infielder Nick Erwin and graduate infielder Marcus Ernst came home to score, bringing Ohio State (17-16, 2-8 Big Ten) within 7-5 as the Terrapins led following a leadoff home run by junior catcher Luke Shliger.

Ohio State’s comeback bid fell short as sophomore outfielder Trey Lipsey grounded out to second base and the Terrapins (20-13, 5-2 Big Ten) sealed the series-opening win.

Okuley, a veteran of three-plus seasons at Ohio State , had been in high-pressure situations before.

“You can’t go up to the plate thinking too much,” Okuley said. “You got to just try to stay within yourself not to do too much, just put a good swing on it. I knew he was working low, so I just sat down there and got a pitch, put a good swing on it and got a hit,” Okuley said.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, freshman shortstop Henry Kaczmar hit a line drive over the right-field fence off junior right-hander Jason Savacool, his fifth home run on the season and third in the last three games.

“I think it’s showing even when in previous games I’ve been getting out, but I’m hitting the ball hard,” Kaczmar said. “I started to be on time for fastballs, I’m having a lot more success.”

Kaczmar was a triple away from the cycle, as he tallied a single, double and solo home run.

Kaczmar hit 4-5 on the night, now batting .307 on the season. The freshman had three RBIs and scored one run.

“He’s got a bright future and he’s a great player,” Okuley said. “I’ve loved watching him so far this year l, and I’m excited to keep playing with him.”

Savacool, a 2022 All-Big Ten First Team member, gave up only six hits, one run and had seven strikeouts.

“He was legit, and you knew he was really good,” Kaczmar said.

Junior infielder Matt Shaw provided the spark Maryland needed. Shaw tallied two hits, three RBIs and scored three runs.

Though it was a tough loss to swallow for the Buckeyes, Kaczmar said there were some positives to take away and put toward the rest of the series.

“Our offense has been coming to life these past three games,” Kaczmar said. “I feel like we have a lot of momentum. Once it clicks there’s not a lot of teams that can beat us.”