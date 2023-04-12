Bobby McAlpine was sworn in as Undergraduate Student Government president and Madison Mason as vice president during Tuesday’s inauguration ceremony. The pair, vowing to “bridge the gap” between USG and the student body, will focus on student organizations and mental health in the 2023-24 school year.

McAlpine, a third-year in electrical engineering and political science, and Mason, a third-year in political science, have both been involved with USG for three years. In an interview with The Lantern, Mason said this experience will give them a headstart into their upcoming term.

“No one has ever given me this much anticipation for the future of this organization than Bobby and Madison,” Yondris Ferguson, speaker of the 55th general assembly, said during a speech. “When I tell you I’ve never seen two people come straight into the organization and take it by storm as they have.”

While reflecting on his own story, McAlpine said he is determined to listen to student stories and implement their needs on campus as president.

The bike lock initiative, policy to end late-night exams, and the establishment of mental health and suicide prevention are ways McAlpine and Mason have already begun advocating for students. McAlpine wants to work with the student body to see change on campus.

“That’s why we have this dream. That’s why I’m so hopeful. That’s why I’m so excited to get to work because I want to help amplify each and every one of your stories in some special way within this next year,” McAlpine said at the inauguration.

McAlpine reflected on the influence his family and fellow USG members had on his journey to the presidency and hopes to reciprocate the support he has received from the Ohio State community.

“I want to be a president that opens the doors to so many other people to be able to come in and share this story. We all have a story that defines us,” McAlpine said.

Mason reflected on her start in USG by highlighting the creation of the Black Caucus, a committee in USG dedicated to the advocacy of Black students.

Mason said at such a large university like Ohio State, it is easy to get lost and feel out of place. She said she hopes to give back to students by reminding them they should empower themselves and prioritize their mental health.

“What I live by is the fact that people might not remember what I said or what I did, but they will remember how you feel,” Mason said. “Leaving them with a feeling of positivity of uplifting that level of caring for them. I feel like it’s one of my favorite things about being a leader — it’s one of the most important things to me.”





