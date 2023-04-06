The story of the Ohio State Boxing Club can only be compared to the redemption arc of “Rocky III.”

After the club took a hit during the COVID-19 pandemic — much like Rocky Balboa losing his title to Clubber Lang — Kyle Stadler and Eddie Kubit have helped build Boxing Club back up to what it was.

During a normal year, Stadler said the club has a fairly consistent attendance with around 60-70 people.

“After [the pandemic], we were down in the dumps for a while. We really, kind of, revitalized it — I say the second birth in 2021 — so it’s been uphill from there,” Stadler said.

Stadler, club secretary and a third-year in computer science and engineering, said the club helps the university community build physical and mental strength through boxing practices, as well as aids attendees with a handful of self-defense skills.

The club has three tiers to accommodate different skill levels: general, intermediate and competition, Stadler said.

“There’s room for everyone,” Stadler said.

Students in the club compete at national boxing competitions. According to the club’s GoFundMe account, at the time of publication, it has raised $3,270 of its $4,000 goal to go to the competition.

Kubit, a third-year in computer science and engineering and data analytics, joined the club at the start of his sophomore year and said he initially had no boxing experience. Now a club competition boxer, he said he believes anyone who joins the club can become one too.

“There’s about six of us that go and compete against other schools in the Midwest,” Kubit said. “The nice part about the club is that the coaches are also students and alumni, people that have been in the club, so the ability to excel and get to a higher-level boxing, the coaches have done it, the competitors have done it, so it’s really easy for any of the general members as well.”

Kubit said the Boxing Club isn’t all about throwing the hardest punches. He said it’s both a physical and mental workout as well as a stress management tool.

On top of being a great workout, Stadler said Boxing Club has another benefit: self-defense.

“This is probably the best club to do it for that secondary reason,” Stadler said. “In such a turbulent world right now, it’s nice to have the skill set that you’re able to defend yourself while not looking for fights.”

Jack Woo, a fourth-year in computer and information science, said he fell in love with the club at his first practice and has attended ever since.

“I guess you could say it was love at first punch,” Woo said. “We did warmups and all that, and I was thinking to myself, ‘When do we start punching?’ I’ve really enjoyed it.”

The club meets every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, and the first three classes are free, with a $50 fee every semester following those classes, according to the club’s website.