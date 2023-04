Ohio State’s BuckeyeThon hosted a block party Thursday to have students get to know the organization before spring registration and to bring some of the families they champion to campus.

Sindhu Sharma, BuckeyeThon’s director of events, and Allie Ewald, BuckeyeThon’s vice president of programming, said they believe BuckeyeThon is a good way for the Ohio State community to get involved in philanthropy.