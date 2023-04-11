Heads up University District area: The City of Columbus will begin its annual street sweeping Thursday.

Debbie Briner, spokesperson for the City of Columbus Department of Public Service, said the city plans to post signs around University District and fliers “on all parked vehicles” to update residents on street sweeping. For students fighting for free off-campus parking, street sweeping can mean scrambling for new spots, paying parking citations and risking a towed car.

Briner said residents can sign up to receive automated reminders for future street sweepings.

“The city sets up large electronic message boards around the University District,” Briner said.

Anya Zurawski, a third-year in marketing who lives on Chittenden Avenue, said parking is “consistently a nightmare.”

“During the fall and winter months, parking is always hectic,” Zurawski said. “With street sweeping starting back up, madness is about to begin.”

Briner said University District residents may have to park in university garages or use “paid parking on a street that isn’t being swept on that day.”

“Some University District streets are signed for sweeping on the second Thursday of the month and others for the second Friday of the month,” Briner said.

An example of sweeping is Neil Avenue on North Campus. Northbound lanes of Neil Avenue toward West Dodridge Street will be swept on the second Thursday, while southbound lanes from West Dodridge Street to West Lane Avenue get swept on the second Friday.

Briner said ticketing and towing will be strictly enforced.

“Due to the density of housing in the University District and the high volume of on-street parking, the only way to effectively sweep the curb lane is to restrict parking,” Briner said.

Briner said a citation for parking where “No Stopping for Street Sweeping” signs are posted is $55, and the impound lot cost for a towed vehicle is $125, plus an additional $18 per day for storage.

Throughout her time living on Chittenden Avenue, Zurawski said she has seen plenty of debris and trash.

“That street is known to be disgusting. It is great that the city cleans up as best as they can,” Zurawski said.

Briner said the street sweeping benefits the wellbeing of the community.

“It’s important that the city can clean debris and surface pollutants settled along the curb before they reach and pollute our local waterways,” Briner said. “Our program supports a healthy environment and water quality.”

Briner said the city aims to street sweep the University District once a month, but weather may play a role.

“The city is able to sweep streets during normal rainfall,” Briner said. “However, safety is a priority, and we don’t want our operators working in threatening or dangerous weather conditions.”

The monthly street sweeping in the University District will last through Nov. 1.