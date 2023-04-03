Zach Krieger wears the word “Markell” on his wrist in a small, beaded bracelet.

For most, this may just seem like a handmade friendship bracelet. For Krieger, a fourth-year in accounting and marketing, it’s so much more.

Krieger said he received the bracelet his freshman year by his first “little buddy” named Markell, who he met through Ohio State’s chapter of College Mentors for Kids — a student-run organization which serves 200 students from five Columbus area schools, according to its website.

College Mentors is a national nonprofit organization focused on connecting kids to college students in order to teach leadership skills, promote confidence and encourage healthy habits, according to its website. However, the kids aren’t the only ones impacted.

“I wear this bracelet as a reminder of the impact [Markell] had on me,” Krieger, vice president of programming at the Weinland Elementary chapter, said. “Oftentimes I find myself thinking, ‘What would Markell want me to be doing right now?’”

Jenna Oliver, president of Ohio State’s College Mentors chapter and a fourth-year in marketing, said each year, college students in the program are paired with an elementary student from a participating school and engage with them in weekly activities that highlight higher education, community service, culture and diversity.

Oliver said one of the best parts of the program is bringing the kids on campus for activities.

“Not a lot of kids get to say they’ve been on a college campus,” Oliver said. “Every opportunity imaginable is here at Ohio State, and it’s cool to see these kids interact with us and be excited about the opportunities present.”

Students from nearby elementary schools travel to Ohio State’s campus every week to meet with their mentor, Oliver said. Organizations, such as Four Paws and the Columbus Division of Fire, have partnered with College Mentors to offer activities in which kids can have fun while learning about important aspects of life.

Nikki Dixon, the school partner for Weinland Park Elementary School said one of the unique things about College Mentors is getting to see relationships built between a mentor and his or her little buddy.

“It’s an amazing feeling to see them grow together throughout the program,” Dixon said. “There’s a bond between them even after the mentor graduates.”

Despite difficulties at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, College Mentors is going into its 13th year of mentoring little buddies at Ohio State, Oliver said.

Kreiger said the program benefits both the students and mentors.

“I never really expected how much the little buddies make the mentors want to be a better person,” Krieger said. “As much as you make an impact on them, they do the same for you.”

College Mentors began hosting its annual lemonade stand on The Oval Monday, and it will run from 4:30-5:30 p.m. through Thursday.





