Drake and 21 Savage are “doing something” for the Columbus community, making their second stop at the Schottenstein Center July 1 in the “It’s All a Blur” tour.

The tour will highlight their joint album “Her Loss.” They added several dates to their tour Monday — including in Memphis, Tennessee; Denver; Charlotte, North Carolina; Austin, Texas, and Columbus — according to Billboard.

Drake’s last tour was “Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour” in November 2018. Previous to “Her Loss,” the last album he released was “Honestly, Nevermind” in June 2022.

21 Savage last went on tour with rapper J. Cole in October 2021 in “The Off-Season Tour.” He released “SAVAGE MODE II” in October 2020, which took home four plaques in the Recording Industry Association of America.

Tickets for the newly announced dates go on sale Friday.