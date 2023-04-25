The NFL Draft begins in the Show Me State this week, and Ohio State will see some of its most recent Buckeyes start their professional careers.

More than a dozen former Buckeyes have entered into the draft, which begins Thursday in Kansas City, Missouri. Across all the seasons and over many years, Ohio State has seen draft milestones not many programs have seen before.

Four hundred and eighty Buckeyes have heard their names called in the NFL Draft, and since 2000, Ohio State leads college football with 157 selections. Alabama is second with 144 draft picks.

Ohio State also had the most players selected in the first round among college football programs. Last year, former wide receivers Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave became part of the group of 87 former Buckeyes picked in the draft’s opening round.

Former offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr., wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and quarterback C.J. Stroud will attend the NFL Draft in person later this week. Here are three points to know before the Carolina Panthers are on the clock.

Stroud stakes for No. 1 overall, Smith-Njigba eyes first round selection

Perhaps no one has had a more hectic past four weeks than Stroud.

After standing out at Ohio State’s Pro Day in March, slinging the football to draft-hopeful teammates and dropping in deep-ball passes, like his final throw to junior wide receiver Jayden Ballard, Stroud is one of the top contenders to be among the draftees to go No. 1 overall.

Odds have shifted, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, that Stroud may not be the potential leader as the first player selected, however. Former Alabama quarterback Bryce Young — who participated in the Crimson Tide’s Pro Day March 23, one day after the Buckeyes held theirs — appears to be a frontrunner in going No. 1 overall to the Carolina Panthers, according to USA Today’s mock draft Monday.

The year hasn’t been any less hectic for Smith-Njigba.

A hamstring injury cost him most of his junior season last year, and the draft process has been all about soaking in “every moment” for Smith-Njigba.

The wide receiver, who caught 1,606 yards and nine touchdowns in his last full season in 2021, has continued to hear his name float in conversations to be picked in the first round.

Thoughts and possibilities of Stroud and Smith-Njigba reconnecting in the NFL have swirled, and it could be something teams with multiple first round selections to consider.

First round possibilities for Johnson, offensive linemen may hear names early

A quarterback needs the offensive line protecting him up front in order to create a passing situation or pave the way on the ground.

Ohio State has three offensive linemen entered into this year’s NFL Draft, and Johnson, who started all 13 games at left tackle last season and 23 straight, could hear his name called in the first round.

Johnson is projected to go No. 10 overall to the Philadelphia Eagles in Eric Edholm’s 2023 NFL mock draft 3.0, and he’s chosen by the New York Jets No. 13 overall in USA Today’s mock draft.

On the other side of the offensive line, former right tackle Dawand Jones has stood out physically, imposing his 6-foot-8, 360-pound frame at the Senior Bowl and NFL Combine among other offseason performances.

In the middle, former offensive lineman Luke Wypler might be expected to be among the earliest centers chosen in the NFL Draft. Both Wypler and Jones were named to All-Big Ten teams after last season, recognized on the Third and Second teams, respectively.

Jones is listed No. 54 in Daniel Jeremiah’s top 150 prospects list at NFL.com, and Wypler is No. 125.

Johnson, Jones and Wypler are all projected to be selected in the fourth round or earlier in NFL.com’s seven-round 2023 NFL mock draft. Ohio State most recently saw three offensive linemen chosen in the NFL Draft in 2004, so the Buckeyes will likely achieve something they haven’t in nearly two decades.

Who could be a surprise?

In addition to Stroud and company at Pro Day, around a dozen Buckeyes took part in drillwork in front of NFL scouts and executives to boost their stock ahead of the draft this week.

Former defensive end Zach Harrison has had an interesting and decorated path to the NFL Draft. A native of Lewis Center, Ohio, the local lineman became a Buckeyes captain during his third season and departed as a two-time Second Team All-Big Ten selection.

Harrison is No. 112 on NFL.com’s top 150 prospects list.

Additionally, former safety Ronnie Hickman has received early-round mock draft projections. Hickman, known as “Rocket” in the secondary and a starter in every game the past two seasons, earned All-American nods and compiled 75 tackles, including three interceptions, over his four-year career.

Former defensive linemen Jerron Cage and Taron Vincent, safety Tanner McCalister, defensive back Cameron Brown, linebacker Palaie Gaoteote IV, long snapper Bradley Robinson and tight end Mitch Rossi are all moving toward professional opportunities in addition to their aforementioned teammates.

Ohio State, which has had at least five Buckeyes selected in the past nine drafts, will add onto its lengthy draft history beginning Thursday at 8 p.m. on ESPN.