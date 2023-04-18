A glimpse into what the 2023 season could hold was offered during Ohio State’s spring game.

The Buckeye defense held the upper hand in a 40-31 finish. Points were awarded for three-and-outs and punts forced, and five different Buckeyes had sacks that totaled 10 points.

The final score isn’t the most important takeaway following the Buckeyes’ spring game on Saturday, as repetitions then will count toward progress and position battles later in the preseason.

Junior quarterback Kyle McCord threw for 184 yards and a touchdown, and he’ll remain part of Ohio State’s ongoing quarterback competition with sophomore Devin Brown, who missed the spring game after having a procedure on his throwing hand. Oregon State graduate transfer quarterback Tristan Gebbia went 14-of-24 for 127 passing yards and a touchdown.

Head coach Ryan Day said he saw improvement and progress from McCord, and he’ll take that into evaluation when watching film and moving forward.

“I think what you saw in the game was similar to what you’ve seen in practice, some good things and things that you’d like to see a little bit better but he’s growing,” Day said. “There were some sparks.”

Here are three takeaways from Ohio State’s spring game entering the summer.

Consistency is the key along the line of scrimmage

The spring game offers many a chance to see new faces step into new roles, and Ohio State had plenty of opportunities in the trenches to do so.

Day said he thinks the Buckeyes have “quite a few” defensive linemen who “could be difference makers” come the regular season.

Sophomore defensive linemen Kenyatta Jackson and Hero Kanu combined for seven tackles and each recorded a sack. Both saw brief action last season, and Jackson was credited with appearances in three games.

Along the offensive line, some concern remains for Day.

Ohio State will need new starting tackles and a center come the 2023 season as former Buckeyes Paris Johnson Jr., Dawand Jones and Luke Wypler all declared for the NFL Draft.

Rotations took place which saw senior offensive lineman Josh Fryar start getting snaps at left tackle while junior offensive lineman Zen Michalski was opposite at right tackle. Louisiana-Monroe transfer senior Victor Cutler Jr. and sophomore Carson Hinzman got reps under center.

Among others who saw action along the offensive line included junior Enokk Vimahi at guard and sophomore Tegra Tshabola at tackle, and senior offensive lineman Jakob James was limited throughout the spring with an injury.

The Buckeyes have a number of contributors who could slot into starting positions along the offensive line. For much of the spring game, Day wanted to see consistency and fundamentals at the forefront.

“This is one-on-one, me against you, technique,” Day said. “It’s like coming home with an A in algebra, then you expect to come home with an A in algebra all the time. You can’t come home with a C than in the second marking quarter or marking period, so that’s what we’re looking for.”

Secondary shows signs of strength

Ten passes were broken up Saturday during the spring game, and the Buckeyes’ defensive backs displayed reason to be intrigued for next season.

Sophomores linebacker C.J. Hicks and safety Sonny Styles led the way with two pass breakups in the secondary. Hicks nearly had an interception during the game’s first drive when McCord looked for senior tight end Cade Stover.

Sophomore safety and Ole Miss transfer Davison Igbinosun also took in some of his first action as a Buckeye. The 6-foot New Jersey native made five tackles while in the secondary.

Ohio State completed 56.5 percent of its passes Saturday, less than the 66.8 percent it averaged during last season.

“You can just see the discernment,” Day said. “Everything’s faster. They’re moving faster. They’re seeing it, and I think, being Year 2 in the system, adding Davison there, you’re starting to see the secondary move faster, make more plays. We will be more decisive.”

Entering a second year under defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, Day said early signs of progress showed during the spring game.

Big plays cost Ohio State in its losses last season, including five touchdowns of 45 yards or more in its loss to Michigan.

Limiting explosive plays is among the areas the Buckeyes hope to see improvement in 2023, and after more than a dozen practices leading to the spring game, Day said there is “reason for optimism.”

“We expect to score a lot of points on offense, and if we can avoid explosive plays, then that’s a recipe for winning, which that was the idea in 2019,” Day said. “As we come out of the spring, we’ll evaluate it.”

Offense nods to past and present, sees areas for improvement

Among the scores of alumni gathering on campus and reuniting with past friends and colleagues, one Buckeye made an appearance during the spring game that reminded many of past touchdown runs.

Former running back Archie Griffin, who won the Heisman Trophy award in both 1974-75, entered the spring game in the third quarter and ran in a 25-yard touchdown.

“That was fun watching him there,” Day said. “Next year is the 50th anniversary of his first Heisman so we wanted to make sure he came back for that one.”

Griffin’s touchdown gave Ohio State’s scarlet offense a needed boost, as the defense led 34-10 at that point.

The Buckeyes expected to be without previous starters in the spring game — wide receivers junior Emeka Egbuka, senior Julian Fleming and graduate Xavier Johnson are rehabbing this spring from injury — so they had a chance to see who may be able to step up when needed next season.

Junior wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. finished his day early after the first quarter with 62 receiving yards across three catches all from McCord. McCord pointed out catches by Harrison, junior wide receiver Jayden Ballard and freshman Carnell Tate, who had a 57-yard touchdown reception, among Buckeye wideouts who played well.

“Those are three really good guys,” McCord said. “All the receivers had done a good job of getting open, getting a good jump, making plays, catching the ball.”

For much of the day though, the Buckeyes offense seemed to stall while still totaling a fair amount of production.

Ohio State had 555 total yards of offense, including 223 on the ground. Senior running back Chip Trayanum led all rushers with 110 yards on eight carries, offering an intriguing look at what a full season within the running backs room could be.

It may be the spring game, but Ohio State saw areas of growth and areas for improvement offensively as it enters the summer.

“When you go against your clone, when you go against your equal and talent is equated, what are you going to win? What’s your edge?” Day said. “That’s been a huge message for us and a focus and emphasis.”