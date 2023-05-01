Bob Kennedy, public address announcer of Ohio State athletics and beyond, died in his home Saturday night, according to ABC 6.

For the past 20 years, Kennedy was the “Voice of the ’Shoe,” announcing all home Ohio State football games. Just like Script Ohio or “Hang on Sloopy,” he was a staple of any Ohio State game — part of the Buckeye football experience. Whether it be a statistic or stadium advertisement, Kennedy was the voice booming from the speakers telling fans what they needed to know.

Kennedy shared a Facebook post on April 24 stating he was not in the best health. He asked for “good thought” and a “positive vibe.”

Kennedy announced at least 20 of the 36 Buckeye sports, he said in an interview with Eleven Warriors.

A 1987 Otterbein University graduate, Kennedy started announcing for his alma mater, doing basketball games and eventually the marching band, according to a previous Lantern article. He continued with Otterbein while working for Ohio State, the Columbus Clippers and several high schools in the Columbus area.

“Kennedy was a beloved, longtime member of the Otterbein community and the voice of Otterbein athletics. His big personality and kind nature will be missed by all who knew him. RIP Bob,” Otterbein University said in a Twitter post on Sunday.

In 2000, Kennedy began working as a backup announcer for Ohio State athletics before being brought on full time as the ’Shoe’s main in-house announcer in 2003.

People from Ohio State, Otterbein and beyond gathered online to share memories and thoughts of the longtime announcer.

“Bob had a big heart and he loved his Buckeyes,” Jerry Emig, associate AD for communications, said in a release by Ohio State Athletics. “And, he loved his PA jobs. He was a true professional at his craft and a friend to us all. He knew our coaches and student-athletes and he certainly knew the histories well of many Ohio State sports, and he loved to talk about them.”



