Former starting right tackle Dawand Jones was selected by Cleveland Browns as the 111th pick in the NFL Draft’s fourth round Saturday.

The 6-foot-8, 360-pound offensive lineman started in all 13 games and was named Second Team All-Big Ten last season. Jones contributed to Ohio State’s No. 9-ranked total offense, which averaged 490.7 yards per game, and worked opposite draft prospect and former offensive lineman teammate Paris Johnson Jr. to protect former quarterback C.J. Stroud.

With his immense size, the Indianapolis native thrives in his quarterback protection abilities, though might lack in athleticism. At the NFL Combine, Jones ranked ninth among offensive tackles with a 75 total score and seventh in his position’s 76 production score.

Jones’ junior season saw him start at right guard, again earning 13 starting jobs. Ohio State ranked No. 1 in the nation in total offense with 561.5 yards per game. In 202l, Jones was named to an All-Big Ten team for the first time, earning a second team nod.

Overall, the offensive line allowed the sixth-fewest tackles for loss and seventh-fewest quarterback sacks with 12.