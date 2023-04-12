Head coach Ryan Day said Wednesday sophomore quarterback Devin Brown “had a procedure” on a finger on his throwing hand and will miss the spring game Saturday.

Day said Brown’s injury wasn’t ongoing, and “something happened” to require the procedure. He expects Brown to resume normal football activities and throw in several weeks as the summer begins amid Ohio State’s quarterback competition.

“It’s changed a little bit in that Devin actually had a procedure done today on his throwing hand, on his finger, so he’s not going to be available to play on Saturday,” Day said. “He will be throwing again real soon. But he won’t be able to actually play in the game on Saturday.”

Brown is competing with junior quarterback Kyle McCord for the Buckeyes’ starting signal-caller position. He took to Twitter and shared an update on Wednesday.

“Minor speed bump,” Brown said in the tweet. “More determined than ever! Go Bucks!”

Day said Ohio State will trot out quarterbacks McCord, graduate Tristan Gebbia, senior Chad Ray and sophomore Mason Maggs during the spring game.

“The other four quarterbacks will play. Really important for Kyle and Tristan to get out there and compete,” Day said. “There’s been a lot of ups and downs along the way, and so we’ll kind of see how Saturday goes and then take a look at the spring and go from there.”

A former four-star recruit who appeared in two games last season, Brown split reps with McCord for the majority of spring practice. The Buckeyes have completed 13 practices through Wednesday.

Day said at the start of spring practice he hoped Ohio State would have “some vision” regarding a possible starting quarterback for the 2023 season. To this point and amid Brown’s injury, the Buckeyes are continuing their competition.

“It would be nice to have it be black and white. I can’t sit here and tell you it is right now,” Day said. “I think they’ve both done really good things. I think there’s things they both will have to improve on. I think if they were sitting right here, they’d both tell you the same thing.”