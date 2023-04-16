Offensive coordinator Brian Hartline has been hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries Sunday after an ATV accident.

According to a statement from the department of athletics, Hartline and a friend, who is unaffiliated with Ohio State, were transported to Riverside Hospital.

Hartline was the driver of a utility terrain vehicle side-by-side that was involved in a crash around 1:20 a.m. Sunday, according to a report by NBC4.

“According to Hartline, he is hoping to be released from the hospital later this evening,” the athletics department said in an email.

Hartline tweeted Sunday appreciation for the support he’s received.

“I appreciate everyones support,” Hartline said. “I crashed my side by side on my property and have been taken to the hospital for further evaluation. I am doing well.”

Hartline coached during Ohio State’s spring game Saturday at Ohio Stadium. He’s entering his first season as the Buckeyes’ offensive coordinator and is in his seventh year as a coach with the program.