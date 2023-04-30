The 2023 NFL Draft concluded Saturday afternoon, marking the end of a three-day event in which collegiate players’ dreams came true.

While 259 names were called, there are those who didn’t hear their names announced, including Buckeyes who are now undrafted free agents looking to find a home in the NFL.

Former safeties Ronnie Hickman and Tanner McCalister are among two former Buckeyes who signed agreements as undrafted free agents, and both will join the Cleveland Browns. The Browns added a quartet of former Ohio State players as they also drafted former offensive linemen Dawand Jones and Luke Wypler in the fourth and sixth rounds, respectively.

Here is an overview of some of Ohio State’s undrafted free agents.

Cameron Brown

Former Ohio State cornerback Cameron Brown was a four-star recruit as both a wide receiver and cornerback in high school. He was ranked as the sixth-best player in the state of Missouri in 2018 according to multiple recruiting outlets.

The Los Angeles Chargers announced signing Brown as an undrafted free agent on Saturday.

Injuries lingered for Brown throughout his five years at Ohio State — including a leg injury as a true freshman in 2018 that sidelined him after five games and a season-ending torn Achilles in 2020. Despite limitations, Brown saw action in 40 games and started 15 times, including eight starts during his final season.

He accumulated 54 career tackles, one interception and 14 pass break-ups during his career at Ohio State and received Honorable Mention All-Big Ten recognition in 2021 after making 24 tackles, seven pass break-ups and an interception.

Jerron Cage

In five seasons, former defensive tackle Jerron Cage played in 42 games with the Buckeyes and three of his five starts came during his final season. He totaled 32 tackles, including eight for loss and three sacks over his career.

Cage is reportedly signing as an undrafted free agent with the New Orleans Saints, according to John Hendrix of Sports Illustrated.

A unanimous 4-star prospect according to multiple recruiting outlets, Cage played in 12 games during his final year last season and recorded 12 tackles with five coming in the Buckeyes 44-point win against Iowa.

He graduated in spring 2021 with his degree in consumer and family financial services.

Palaie Gaoteote IV

A transfer from the University of Southern California, former Ohio State linebacker Palaie Gaoteote IV was named the USA Today All-Nevada Defensive Player of the Year in 2017. He played two seasons at Ohio State, and five years collegiately after transferring from USC in June 2021.

He totaled a career-high 58 tackles as a Trojan in 2019. At Ohio State, he saw 19 games of action, with 11 coming during the 2022 season.

He recorded nine tackles along with two fumble recoveries against Toledo and Iowa during his final year at Ohio State.

Tanner McCalister

Rated as a four-star prospect by ESPN, McCalister played four seasons at Oklahoma State before transferring to Ohio State where he and former Cowboys and now-Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles were part of the Buckeyes’ revamped defense.

McCalister plugged right in, as he recorded a team-high three interceptions in 2022 while adding 24 tackles and starting 12 games for the Buckeyes. He finished his career with 147 tackles, 13 pass breakups and four interceptions.

A two-time academic All-Big 12 honoree, Callister earned his degree in finance in December 2021.

Bradley Robinson

Former long snapper Bradley Robinson had a decorated career at Ohio State. Robinson, a transfer from Michigan State in 2017, spent six seasons in a Buckeyes uniform.

The Troy, Michigan, native started the past 2 1/2 seasons, before suffering a season-ending injury against Iowa during Week 8 last year. He was a semifinalist in 2021 for the Patrick Mannelly Award — an annual award given to the nation’s best college long snapper.

Robinson is currently pursuing his master’s degree in exercise psychology with a focus on nutrition.

Mitch Rossi

Former Ohio State tight end Mitch Rossi bet against himself, and it led him to securing a spot for one of the most recognized football programs in the country. He earned a scholarship during his last two seasons after walking on in the summer of 2017.

Rossi played in 48 games during his six-year career at Ohio State and had a key role in the Buckeyes special teams unit, ending with seven-career receptions for 47 yards and two touchdowns. He was Ohio State’s Burlsworth Award nominee in 2021, recognizing the nation’s outstanding walk-on student athlete.

Rossie’s academic career off the field earned him a number of scholarly awards including OSU Scholar-Athlete and Academic All-Big Ten.

Taron Vincent

Honored as Maxwell Club’s first-ever national high school defensive player of the year, former Ohio State defensive tackle Taron Vincent was a top-tier recruit coming out of high school. ESPN ranked the defensive tackle No. 19 nationally among all players regardless of position.

In his five seasons with the program, Vincent recorded 35 tackles, including 6.5 tackles for loss, and played in 28 games with all eight of his starts coming in 2021. He did not play during the 2019 season due to an injury and redshirted.

Similar to Rossi, Vincent also had a decorated academic career as he won multiple OSU Scholar-Athlete awards, Academic All-Big Ten honors and graduated with his degree in sport industry in May 2022.